Brokers Offer Predictions for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEB. BTIG Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

PEB stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

