Brokers Offer Predictions for Ramaco Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

METC opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

