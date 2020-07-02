Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,831,404 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.34% of CAE worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 1,024.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 138,252 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 42.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 37.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CAE by 203.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.