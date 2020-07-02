Cajutel (CAJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Cajutel (CURRENCY:CAJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cajutel has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cajutel has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $4,344.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cajutel token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00012989 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.01704539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00171617 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00109598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cajutel

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 tokens. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io.

Buying and Selling Cajutel

Cajutel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cajutel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cajutel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cajutel using one of the exchanges listed above.

