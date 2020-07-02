Cambridge Bancorp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CATC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $319.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 172,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 116,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

