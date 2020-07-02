Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.57). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

NYSE HES traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hess by 457.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $169,465,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $74,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Hess by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

