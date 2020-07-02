Carry Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.58 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Carry has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $1.25 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.57 or 0.04802364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031762 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,254,619,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,208,089,276 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit.

