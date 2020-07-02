Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,427 shares of company stock valued at $5,578,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.