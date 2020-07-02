Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,670,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,802,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after buying an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,052,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,318,000 after buying an additional 2,038,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,374. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.