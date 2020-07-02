ChainX Price Hits $2.36 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00025530 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $699,529.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 126.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.01704539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00171617 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00109598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 5,708,750 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.