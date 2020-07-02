Clarke Inc. Sells 494,302 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) insider Clarke Inc. sold 494,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total transaction of C$7,735,826.30.

TSE:TVK opened at C$15.15 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries Inc has a one year low of C$9.50 and a one year high of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $306.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.59.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

