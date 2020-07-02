Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS CETY remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

