Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Releases Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of CETY remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 80,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,092. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

