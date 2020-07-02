Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.45, but opened at $35.17. Conagra Brands shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 214,982 shares.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

