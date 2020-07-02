Contrasting Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Southern Michigan Bancorp (NASDAQ:SOMC)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 15.38% 9.91% 1.33% Southern Michigan Bancorp 20.29% 9.97% 1.02%

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $834.51 million 1.86 $161.44 million $3.80 5.89 Southern Michigan Bancorp $40.21 million 1.64 $8.62 million N/A N/A

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ameris Bancorp and Southern Michigan Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 63.47%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 125 domestic banking offices and 16 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

