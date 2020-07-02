Cred (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0122

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Cred token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Bilaxy. Cred has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.01704539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00171617 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00109598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.