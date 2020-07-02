Credit Suisse Group Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $15.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 566,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Capri by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after buying an additional 380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capri by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

