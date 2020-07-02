Critical Review: GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) & Targeted Medical Pharma (NASDAQ:TRGM)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

This table compares GRIFOLS S A/S and Targeted Medical Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRIFOLS S A/S 13.31% 11.92% 4.91% Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of GRIFOLS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GRIFOLS S A/S and Targeted Medical Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRIFOLS S A/S $5.71 billion 2.20 $700.16 million $1.17 15.61 Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GRIFOLS S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and Targeted Medical Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRIFOLS S A/S 1 3 6 0 2.50 Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

GRIFOLS S A/S has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Targeted Medical Pharma has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GRIFOLS S A/S beats Targeted Medical Pharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products. It offers plasma products, such as intravenous immune globulin, Factor VIII, alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, antithrombin III, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products, including analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. It serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment offers products used by hospitals, as well as parenteral solutions and enteral nutritional fluids. The Bio Supplies segment provides biological products for non-therapeutic uses. The Others segment renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also provides infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics; and engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Targeted Medical Pharma Company Profile

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy. The company also provides a proprietary billing process and supporting software (PDRx) that facilitates physician dispensing; provides inventory control; and assists regulatory reporting. In addition, it offers billing and collection services relating to its products on behalf of dispensing physician clients to private insurance and workers' compensation insurance. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. distributes its products through a network of distributors and an internal sales force that sells products directly to dispensing physician clients. The company was formerly known as Targeted Medical Foods and changed its name to Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. in 2006. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.