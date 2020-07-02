Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.37

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $82,582.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004002 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.57 or 0.04802364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031762 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

