Customers Bancorp Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.44. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 80.0% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 340,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,053.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 257,973 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2,417.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 101,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

