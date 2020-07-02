CyrusOne Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CyrusOne in a report released on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,513,000 after buying an additional 83,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,991,000 after buying an additional 106,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,083,000 after buying an additional 376,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,980,000 after buying an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,864,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.