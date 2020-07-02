Daniel Topping Purchases 843 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,056.92 ($2,531.28).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Daniel Topping purchased 2,283 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,657.32 ($5,731.38).

BPM opened at GBX 241 ($2.97) on Thursday. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303 ($3.73). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

