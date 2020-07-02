Davita Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,086 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of DVA opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Davita has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Davita will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Davita by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Davita by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Davita by 4,010.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Davita by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Davita by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

