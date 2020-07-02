Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Down 2.6%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), 77,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 43,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

