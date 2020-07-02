Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.57, approximately 3,139,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,492,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

