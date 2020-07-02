Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM remained flat at $$66.42 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,797. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 269,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

