DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $119,972.25 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00087515 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00332317 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011668 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000521 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016237 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011977 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io.

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.