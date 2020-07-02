Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI) Stock Price Up 320%

Dunnedin Ventures Inc (CVE:DVI)’s share price rose 320% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 61,502 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 350,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09.

Dunnedin Ventures Company Profile (CVE:DVI)

Dunnedin Ventures Inc engages in the exploration and development of base metals and diamonds in the Americas. It also explores for gold and copper resources. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna diamond project covering an area of 166,463 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Trapper project with 3,756 hectare area located near Atlin in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

