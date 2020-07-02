DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €188.83 ($212.17).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €188.40 ($211.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €181.14 and a 200 day moving average of €178.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.58. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a twelve month high of €208.60 ($234.38).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

