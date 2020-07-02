e.l.f. Beauty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,984% compared to the typical volume of 353 call options.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $129,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,226.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,332. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 2.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

