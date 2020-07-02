eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 64643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in eBay by 13.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in eBay by 126.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 12.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

