EOG Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 17,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 5,790 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,389,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,931 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 565,289 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

