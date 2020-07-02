Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

