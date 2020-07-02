Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €30.00 ($33.71) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($20.79) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.32 ($27.32).

FRA EVK opened at €22.41 ($25.18) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.74 and a 200-day moving average of €23.50.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

