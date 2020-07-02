EVR (LON:EVRH) Trading 10.5% Higher

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.31 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), 12,271,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 3,570,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $671,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.98.

EVR Company Profile (LON:EVRH)

EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

