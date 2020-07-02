EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $8,670,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,034. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

