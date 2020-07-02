Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.55. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 13,918,173 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 417,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

