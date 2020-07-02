Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.