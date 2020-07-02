Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $856,200.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,772,598.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $214,800.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $231,400.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $182,000.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $86.45 on Thursday. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 127.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

