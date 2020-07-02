FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

FBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.43. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FB Financial by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William F. Carpenter III acquired 4,547 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 9,142 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

