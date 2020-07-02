FDx Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Copart by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 115.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of CPRT opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,056 shares of company stock worth $42,512,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

