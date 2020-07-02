FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

