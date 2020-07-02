FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

