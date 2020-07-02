FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,431 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Five Below by 88.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,712 shares of company stock worth $16,344,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

