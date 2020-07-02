FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

