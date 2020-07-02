Financial Analysis: PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC)

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PUYI INC/ADR and Barings BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Barings BDC 0 0 3 1 3.25

Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Barings BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

PUYI INC/ADR has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC -115.14% 5.51% 2.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Barings BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 12.47 $7.80 million N/A N/A Barings BDC $75.65 million 4.92 $58.19 million $0.61 12.72

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barings BDC beats PUYI INC/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

