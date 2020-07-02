First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) versus KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Critical Survey

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

97.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and KB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 4.33 $930.33 million $5.20 20.20 KB Financial Group $14.46 billion 0.82 $2.87 billion $7.14 3.98

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 21.46% 10.64% 0.81% KB Financial Group 18.44% 11.38% 0.63%

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Republic Bank pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and KB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 1 10 7 0 2.33 KB Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus target price of $109.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats KB Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.