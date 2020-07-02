First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.45, approximately 89,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 162,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD)

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.