Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier Sells 12,085 Shares

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $123,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Christopher Collier sold 11,913 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $124,371.72.

On Friday, June 12th, Christopher Collier sold 17,515 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $184,082.65.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Christopher Collier sold 25,925 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $275,582.75.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Flex by 97.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 777,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,235,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Flex by 25.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

