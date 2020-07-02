Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $67,921.80 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $67,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, David Scott Offer sold 6,572 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $68,611.68.

On Friday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $114,361.98.

FLEX stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Flex by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459,773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,821,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,509,000 after acquiring an additional 962,932 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,958,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after acquiring an additional 428,292 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,860,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,399,000 after acquiring an additional 915,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,939,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

